DigiFinex (DFT) Information DFT (DigiFinex Token) is DigiFinex digital currency exchange platform, DFT's current token supply is 2.1 Billion. After several token burns, DFT's circulating supply reaches 137,996,103.8958. DFT application scenarios will be reflected in the fee deduction discount, bonus transaction, VIP level privileges, identity brand licensing and other aspects. DFT plays an important role in driving the DigiFinex Ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.digifinex.com/ Buy DFT Now!

DigiFinex (DFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DigiFinex (DFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.09M $ 23.09M $ 23.09M All-Time High: $ 0.896405 $ 0.896405 $ 0.896405 All-Time Low: $ 0.00556486 $ 0.00556486 $ 0.00556486 Current Price: $ 0.01099607 $ 0.01099607 $ 0.01099607 Learn more about DigiFinex (DFT) price

DigiFinex (DFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DigiFinex (DFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DFT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DFT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DFT's tokenomics, explore DFT token's live price!

