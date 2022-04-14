DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) Tokenomics
DMTC or DIAMOND The Cat Coin is a viral meme coin on Solana Blockchain, Based in Thailand and Global and Based on a true story about my lovely cat(DIAMOND) and made by love, I just want my cat to be immortal in this whole world until I die that's a first idea of this project start. We're start from $2,000 Market cap and hit All time high at $10.9 million, please come to check our project and let's DMTC get list on Coingecko to let's everyone in this whole world know DMTC.
Understanding the tokenomics of DIAMOND The Cat Coin (DMTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DMTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DMTC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.