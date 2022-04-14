Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT) Information
CARAT is a diamond commodity token issued by Diamond Standard. Diamond Standard has created the world's 1st regulator supervised diamond commodity in the form of fungible diamond coins and bars. When held at a custodian, these commodities are represented as digital tokens (BCC/BCB) on the Hedera Network. The BCC and BCB tokens are high value and can only be traded as a whole. The CARAT token is autonomously derived from the BCC/BCB tokens and represent a fixed fraction of the underlying asset. (Currently 5000:1 for BCC, and 50,000: 1 for BCB).
Official Website: https://diamondstandard.co
Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/2j8aws9bgnpa6ya7

Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 0.00
All-Time High: $ 0.841665
All-Time Low: $ 0.350491
Current Price: $ 0.459411

Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Diamond Standard Carat (CARAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of CARAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CARAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

