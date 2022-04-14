Diamond castle (DMCK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Diamond castle (DMCK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Diamond castle (DMCK) Information The DMCK project increases De-fi's asset value by converging the blockchain and the foreign exchange (Fx) market and issuing NFTs in conjunction with physical goods. It is a service that guarantees membership rights through NFTs, strengthens authenticity and preservation, and solves the challenges of the secondary market. NFTs are issued for each product to emphasise the authenticity of the product or digital content, information storage of physical assets, and transparency of distribution channels. Official Website: http://c-diamondcastle.com/ Whitepaper: https://dmc.gitbook.io/dmcs-white-paper Buy DMCK Now!

Diamond castle (DMCK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Diamond castle (DMCK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.06K $ 8.06K $ 8.06K All-Time High: $ 0.212977 $ 0.212977 $ 0.212977 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Diamond castle (DMCK) price

Diamond castle (DMCK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Diamond castle (DMCK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMCK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMCK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DMCK's tokenomics, explore DMCK token's live price!

DMCK Price Prediction

