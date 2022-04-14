DexQuark (QRK) Tokenomics
DexQuark is a trade platform, designed specifically for pump fun coins. Official token of the platform is $QRK. Holders of $QRK are getting revenue share, and revenue share system is based on buyback & burn mechanism.
We have an up and running trade platform with 1k+ daily unique visitors and 20+ Daily active traders. Growing every day. We can provide the data if necessary.
The long term vision of the project is to become first Super DApp in the ecosystem, all in one platform. Details are mentioned in next question.
Our token holders ($QRK) will have free access to all of our bots.
Understanding the tokenomics of DexQuark (QRK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of QRK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many QRK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.