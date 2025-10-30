Dex Trending Fund 6900 (DTF6900) Price Information (USD)

24H Low $ 0.00001244
24H High $ 0.00001309
All Time High $ 0.00127758
Lowest Price $ 0.00001244
Price Change (1H) +0.55%
Price Change (1D) -2.84%
Price Change (7D) -2.19%

Dex Trending Fund 6900 (DTF6900) real-time price is $0.0000126. Over the past 24 hours, DTF6900 traded between a low of $ 0.00001244 and a high of $ 0.00001309, showing active market volatility. DTF6900's all-time high price is $ 0.00127758, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001244.

In terms of short-term performance, DTF6900 has changed by +0.55% over the past hour, -2.84% over 24 hours, and -2.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dex Trending Fund 6900 (DTF6900) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.28K
Volume (24H) --
Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.28K
Circulation Supply 815.86M
Total Supply 815,858,279.47

The current Market Cap of Dex Trending Fund 6900 is $ 10.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DTF6900 is 815.86M, with a total supply of 815858279.47. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.28K.