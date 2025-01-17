Dex Raiden Price (DXR)
The live price of Dex Raiden (DXR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DXR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dex Raiden Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.35 USD
- Dex Raiden price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DXR to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Dex Raiden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dex Raiden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dex Raiden to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dex Raiden to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-31.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-99.64%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dex Raiden: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dex Raiden is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX), our goal is to be a fast, one-stop shop for all your decentralized finance (DeFi) needs. Dex Raiden will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies without the need for a central administrator, everything being decentralized, and possible due to the use of networked smart contracts.
