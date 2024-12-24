DEV IS FISH Price (DIF)
The live price of DEV IS FISH (DIF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 127.12K USD. DIF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEV IS FISH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.51 USD
- DEV IS FISH price change within the day is +9.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of DEV IS FISH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEV IS FISH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEV IS FISH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEV IS FISH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+9.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DEV IS FISH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.60%
+9.61%
-8.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dev Is Fish is a unique community-driven project led by a dedicated and experienced team. It’s a playful takeover of a memecoin on the Sui network, with a twist: the developer is literally a fish, often live on Telegram video chats almost 24/7 (though even fish need sleep). The concept cleverly ties into Sui, known as the "chain of water," aligning with the trend of successful water-themed memecoins. With strong backing from some of the most respected figures in the Sui ecosystem, Dev Is Fish is positioned to become a top contender among the largest tokens and communities on the network.
