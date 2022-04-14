Deutsche Mark (DDM) Tokenomics

Deutsche Mark (DDM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Deutsche Mark (DDM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Deutsche Mark (DDM) Information

Deutsche Mark (DDM) is a stablecoin built on the Polygon blockchain, designed to provide a secure, reliable, and efficient means of digital transactions. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, DDM is backed by real financial assets, ensuring price stability and minimizing volatility. The project’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments, allowing users to transact with confidence.

By leveraging Polygon’s high-speed and low-cost blockchain infrastructure, Deutsche Mark (DDM) enables instant and low-fee transactions for businesses, individuals, and institutions. The project focuses on financial transparency and compliance, ensuring that reserves are managed responsibly and verifiable through regular audits. DDM aims to become a trusted medium of exchange for cross-border transactions, online payments, and financial settlements.

Official Website:
https://www.deutschemark-ddm.io/
Whitepaper:
https://deutschemark-ddm.gitbook.io/white-paper-deutsche-mark-ddm

Deutsche Mark (DDM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Deutsche Mark (DDM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 768.64B
$ 768.64B$ 768.64B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 793.46B
$ 793.46B$ 793.46B
All-Time High:
$ 1.055
$ 1.055$ 1.055
All-Time Low:
$ 0.233427
$ 0.233427$ 0.233427
Current Price:
$ 1.032
$ 1.032$ 1.032

Deutsche Mark (DDM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Deutsche Mark (DDM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DDM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DDM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DDM's tokenomics, explore DDM token's live price!

DDM Price Prediction

Want to know where DDM might be heading? Our DDM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.