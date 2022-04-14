Deutsche Mark (DDM) Tokenomics
Deutsche Mark (DDM) is a stablecoin built on the Polygon blockchain, designed to provide a secure, reliable, and efficient means of digital transactions. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins, DDM is backed by real financial assets, ensuring price stability and minimizing volatility. The project’s goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-based payments, allowing users to transact with confidence.
By leveraging Polygon’s high-speed and low-cost blockchain infrastructure, Deutsche Mark (DDM) enables instant and low-fee transactions for businesses, individuals, and institutions. The project focuses on financial transparency and compliance, ensuring that reserves are managed responsibly and verifiable through regular audits. DDM aims to become a trusted medium of exchange for cross-border transactions, online payments, and financial settlements.
Understanding the tokenomics of Deutsche Mark (DDM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DDM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DDM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
