Desy Duk (DESY) Information

The project centers around Desy Duk, a comical spin on the beloved Daisy Duck, emerging from the popular Dolanverse. Desy is here to spread laughter and joy, collaborating with other iconic characters from the Dolanverse like Dolan, Gooby, and Morky. Together, they create hilarious, meme-worthy moments that entertain and engage the community. This project focuses on delivering a steady stream of humorous, hand-drawn content that taps into the viral energy of meme culture. Whether you’re familiar with the Dolanverse or discovering it for the first time, Desy Duk and her crew are here to bring a smile to your face every day.