The project centers around Desy Duk, a comical spin on the beloved Daisy Duck, emerging from the popular Dolanverse. Desy is here to spread laughter and joy, collaborating with other iconic characters from the Dolanverse like Dolan, Gooby, and Morky. Together, they create hilarious, meme-worthy moments that entertain and engage the community. This project focuses on delivering a steady stream of humorous, hand-drawn content that taps into the viral energy of meme culture. Whether you’re familiar with the Dolanverse or discovering it for the first time, Desy Duk and her crew are here to bring a smile to your face every day.
Understanding the tokenomics of Desy Duk (DESY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DESY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DESY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
