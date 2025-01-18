What is Destiny World (DECO)

Destiny World is based upon a simple idea of connecting people and technology at multiple levels, combining trends and reusing what is already developed and working. We strongly believe that all this put together in a simple user experience will generate the trajectory and network effect that is so important for success. The last years we have seen an increasing interest in blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. The quest for wealth is not longer something that requires a Ph.D or knowledge of how to operate intrigue computer systems. More and more user friendly applications, games and use cases are developed and made available on various platforms. With this comes the greed and with greed comes the scams and malicious behaviour. One of our missions is to prove that what once was created and failed, can be something valuable. We want to take the attraction it had for everyday people and develop this into a diversity of features, sustainability and [1] of the community that uses it.

Destiny World (DECO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website