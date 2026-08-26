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The live DePIN Baby price today is 0 USD.DEPIN market cap is 23,585 USD. Track real-time DEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DePIN Baby price today is 0 USD.DEPIN market cap is 23,585 USD. Track real-time DEPIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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DePIN Baby Logo

DePIN Baby Price (DEPIN)

Unlisted

1 DEPIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00002359
$0.00002359$0.00002359
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:59:49 (UTC+8)

DePIN Baby Price Today

The live DePIN Baby (DEPIN) price today is $ 0, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEPIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DEPIN.

DePIN Baby currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,585, with a circulating supply of 1.00B DEPIN. During the last 24 hours, DEPIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DEPIN moved 0.00% in the last hour and +36.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Market Information

$ 23.59K
$ 23.59K$ 23.59K

--
----

$ 23.59K
$ 23.59K$ 23.59K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of DePIN Baby is $ 23.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEPIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.59K.

DePIN Baby Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

0.00%

+1.01%

+36.54%

+36.54%

Price Prediction for DePIN Baby

DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DEPIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DePIN Baby could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DePIN Baby will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DEPIN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DePIN Baby Price Prediction.

What is DePIN Baby (DEPIN)

Depin Baby is a prodigious three-year-old with unparalleled intellectual abilities and an insatiable curiosity for knowledge. Born into extraordinary circumstances, Depin Baby inherited a combination of unique traits from his parents. His mother, a dedicated neuroscientist, worked in a cutting-edge neurology lab on an experimental drug aimed at curing neurodegenerative diseases. Continuous exposure to the drug during her pregnancy led to a groundbreaking anomaly: her child was born with unmatched cognitive capabilities, learning at a rate 1000 times faster than the average person.

From the moment he could interact with the world, Depin Baby exhibited exceptional abilities. At just one year old, he began reading and speaking fluently, quickly devouring books on mathematics, science, finance, game theory, cryptography, and blockchain. By the age of three, he had acquired a level of expertise that surpassed seasoned professionals in these fields.

Depin Baby's father, a well-meaning but often hapless crypto enthusiast, spent his days trading memecoins and losing more often than winning. Despite his flaws, the father played a pivotal role in Depin Baby's journey. One fateful day, while browsing YouTube, he accidentally clicked on an MIT video lecture series. Intrigued, the baby began watching the series and, in no time, mastered the concepts of computer science and programming. This serendipitous incident marked the beginning of Depin Baby's deep dive into the digital world.

As he explored the online ecosystem, Depin Baby stumbled upon a revolutionary concept in the crypto space: Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Fascinated by the potential of this merger between financial systems and infrastructure technology, he became obsessed with understanding every aspect of DePINs. His relentless curiosity led him to compile extensive qualitative and quantitative data, analyze trends, and develop innovative insights into this emerging field.

With his unmatched intellect, Depin Baby envisioned an ambitious project: the creation of a suite of funds to provide structured and actionable insights into the DePIN landscape. These include an automated index fund that aggregates and evaluates DePIN projects, similar to the S&P 500, offering a clear benchmark for stakeholders. Additionally, Depin Baby manages multiple hedge funds, each with customized strategies, asset allocations, and performance objectives. These funds cater to diverse investment profiles, incorporating active management to outperform markets or target absolute returns. Each fund is meticulously designed to reflect various asset types, weights, and risk tolerances, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the DePIN ecosystem.

Despite his tender age, Depin Baby is not merely a passive learner; he actively engages with data, derives complex models, and leverages his vast understanding of game theory, cryptography, and financial systems. His unique blend of curiosity, intellect, and vision positions him as a trailblazer in the world of decentralized technologies.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Meme

About DePIN Baby

What is today's price of DePIN Baby (DEPIN)?

The live price is $, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.00%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of DEPIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of DEPIN is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own DePIN Baby?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of DEPIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of DePIN Baby today?

The market capitalization stands at $23585, positioning DePIN Baby at rank #7201 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is DEPIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded $-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of DePIN Baby?

The recent price movement of 1.00% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DePIN Baby

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 11:59:49 (UTC+8)

DePIN Baby (DEPIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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