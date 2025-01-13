Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS Price (OURO)
The live price of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS (OURO) today is 0.331803 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OURO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.11 USD
- Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS price change within the day is -3.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS to USD was $ -0.0131849935684044.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS to USD was $ -0.0135410795.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS to USD was $ -0.0666088218.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS to USD was $ -0.0785815740732756.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0131849935684044
|-3.82%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0135410795
|-4.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0666088218
|-20.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0785815740732756
|-19.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Demiourgos Holdings OUROBOROS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.50%
-3.82%
+18.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OUROBOROS (OURO), symbolizing eternal existence through the serpent consuming its own tail and thus representing perpetual generation through minting, embodies the conceptualization of the principal liquid currency within the Demiourgos.Holdings™ Ecosystem
