Delrey Inu (DELREY) Tokenomics
What is the project about? DelRey Inu is a fun, community-driven meme token that pays tribute to Maye Musk's beloved dog, DelRey.
What makes your project unique? This adorable pup is the best friend of Floki, another beloved dog in the Musk family. DelRey Inu is an exciting token that has captured the hearts of over 350 people in the crypto community.
Token has 0 taxes and liquidity is locked for 100 years.
History of your project. We had a fair launch on 24th March 2023, and our contract is renounced.
What’s next for your project?
Exchange Listings in Q2 2023, Delrey Inu NFTs in May 2023.
What can your token be used for?
Our project is a meme token, and a great way to honour the memory of a cherished pet, and to connect with other animal lovers in the crypto community.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Delrey Inu (DELREY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Delrey Inu (DELREY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DELREY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DELREY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DELREY's tokenomics, explore DELREY token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.