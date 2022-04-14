DELAY (DELAY) Tokenomics
$DELAY is a community-owned and governed token that embraces the fun side of roadmap delays.
Currently based on the Radix network, it aims to expand across multiple chains.
With a fixed supply and token burns integrated into every interaction and partnership, $DELAY is designed to be highly deflationary.
Its champion: DeLay, the pyromaniac sloth, always ready to light things up and make you see the bright side of delays.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DELAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DELAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DELAY Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.