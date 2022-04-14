Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Tokenomics
Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Information
Dejitaru Shirudo ($SHIELD) is a decentralized community part of the Dejitaru TSUKA ecosystem. It is centered around meditation, research, and enlightenment. TSUKA is the digital handle to the blade that will save DeFi, and SHIRUDO is the digital shield. The developer of Shirudo communicates through etherscan to give the community clues and provides insightful words of wisdom.
Shirudo’s main purpose is to help organize the world through the pursuit of faith and lead us into true decentralization.
Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIELD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHIELD's tokenomics, explore SHIELD token's live price!
SHIELD Price Prediction
Want to know where SHIELD might be heading? Our SHIELD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.