Dejitaru Shirudo (SHIELD) Information

Dejitaru Shirudo ($SHIELD) is a decentralized community part of the Dejitaru TSUKA ecosystem. It is centered around meditation, research, and enlightenment. TSUKA is the digital handle to the blade that will save DeFi, and SHIRUDO is the digital shield. The developer of Shirudo communicates through etherscan to give the community clues and provides insightful words of wisdom.

Shirudo’s main purpose is to help organize the world through the pursuit of faith and lead us into true decentralization.