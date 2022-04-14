DegenX (DGNX) Information

DGNX is a decentralized and the governance token of the DegenX ecosystem, it is the cryptocurrency token that powers and benefits all holders in the DegenX ecosystem.

It is backed by its base asset, providing token with an ever-increasing intrinsic baseline value.

Hold DGNX and you have the right to propose or vote on proposals, lock token with the DGNX LockR which is the most advanced multichain token Locker on the Blockchain or stake DGNX or other token with StakeX smart contract.

DGNX is deployed on the Avalanche C-chain with a maximum supply of 21,000,000 that will be migrated to other Blockchain in future without minting new tokens.