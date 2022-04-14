Discover key insights into Degens With Attitude (DWA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Degens With Attitude (DWA) Information

Welcome to the D.W.A, a ruthless crew of meme hustlers raised in the wild, unregulated alleys of shitcoinery. It’s a new kind of hustle where survival isn’t about gang wars, it’s about grinding your way through whale dumps, pump-and-dump schemes, and the cutthroat world of digital greed.

Our hustle isn’t for the weak—it’s for the degens who know that the biggest gains are made by those with the boldest attitude.

The game is ruthless, but that’s exactly where we thrive.

So roll with us. D.W.A. isn’t just a coin—it’s a movement for those who grind harder, meme louder, and thrive in the only hood that matters now: the blockchain.

Stay ruthless. Stay degen. Join the D.W.A.