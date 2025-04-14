DegenLayer Price (DELAY)
The live price of DegenLayer (DELAY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 178.72K USD. DELAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DegenLayer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- DegenLayer price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 4.80T USD
Get real-time price updates of the DELAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DELAY price information.
During today, the price change of DegenLayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DegenLayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DegenLayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DegenLayer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DegenLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-5.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Layer2 chain in Etherum using Optimism technology, designed specifically for memecoin trading. Equipped with DegenTerminal, the technology is a perfect environment for the biggest Degens in the world. Inspired by the famous Murad's speech during TOKEN2049 Singapore, which made the world realize web3 is about communities and movements they create around wonderful tokens around the world. Get Delay'ed.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DELAY to VND
₫--
|1 DELAY to AUD
A$--
|1 DELAY to GBP
￡--
|1 DELAY to EUR
€--
|1 DELAY to USD
$--
|1 DELAY to MYR
RM--
|1 DELAY to TRY
₺--
|1 DELAY to JPY
¥--
|1 DELAY to RUB
₽--
|1 DELAY to INR
₹--
|1 DELAY to IDR
Rp--
|1 DELAY to KRW
₩--
|1 DELAY to PHP
₱--
|1 DELAY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DELAY to BRL
R$--
|1 DELAY to CAD
C$--
|1 DELAY to BDT
৳--
|1 DELAY to NGN
₦--
|1 DELAY to UAH
₴--
|1 DELAY to VES
Bs--
|1 DELAY to PKR
Rs--
|1 DELAY to KZT
₸--
|1 DELAY to THB
฿--
|1 DELAY to TWD
NT$--
|1 DELAY to AED
د.إ--
|1 DELAY to CHF
Fr--
|1 DELAY to HKD
HK$--
|1 DELAY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 DELAY to MXN
$--