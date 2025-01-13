Degen Traded Fund Price (DTF)
The live price of Degen Traded Fund (DTF) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Degen Traded Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.79 USD
- Degen Traded Fund price change within the day is -0.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DTF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DTF price information.
During today, the price change of Degen Traded Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Degen Traded Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Degen Traded Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Degen Traded Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-20.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-25.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Degen Traded Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.59%
-0.95%
-12.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a basket of securities that trades on an exchange just like a stock does. Degen Traded Fund (DTF) is a basket of degen coins that trades on dex just like real degen coin does.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DTF to AUD
A$--
|1 DTF to GBP
￡--
|1 DTF to EUR
€--
|1 DTF to USD
$--
|1 DTF to MYR
RM--
|1 DTF to TRY
₺--
|1 DTF to JPY
¥--
|1 DTF to RUB
₽--
|1 DTF to INR
₹--
|1 DTF to IDR
Rp--
|1 DTF to PHP
₱--
|1 DTF to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DTF to BRL
R$--
|1 DTF to CAD
C$--
|1 DTF to BDT
৳--
|1 DTF to NGN
₦--
|1 DTF to UAH
₴--
|1 DTF to VES
Bs--
|1 DTF to PKR
Rs--
|1 DTF to KZT
₸--
|1 DTF to THB
฿--
|1 DTF to TWD
NT$--
|1 DTF to CHF
Fr--
|1 DTF to HKD
HK$--
|1 DTF to MAD
.د.م--