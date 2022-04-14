Degen The Otter (DGEN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Degen The Otter (DGEN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Degen The Otter (DGEN) Information

The Asian small-clawed otter, also known as the oriental small-clawed otter and the small-clawed otter, is an otter species native to South and Southeast Asia. It has short claws that do not extend beyond the pads of its webbed digits.

"Degen The Otter" is one of the most phenomenal pets across TikTok & Instagram

$DGEN is committed to donating and supporting conservation efforts for the asian small-clawed otters with the supports from the real owner of 'Degen The Otter'

Official Website:
https://www.degenottercoin.com/

Degen The Otter (DGEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen The Otter (DGEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 7.33K
$ 7.33K$ 7.33K
Total Supply:
$ 997.01M
$ 997.01M$ 997.01M
Circulating Supply:
$ 940.25M
$ 940.25M$ 940.25M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.77K
$ 7.77K$ 7.77K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0011652
$ 0.0011652$ 0.0011652
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Degen The Otter (DGEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Degen The Otter (DGEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DGEN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DGEN's tokenomics, explore DGEN token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

