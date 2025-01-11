DEFLI Price (FLI)
The live price of DEFLI (FLI) today is 0.01370341 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 330.05K USD. FLI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEFLI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.42K USD
- DEFLI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 24.08M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FLI price information.
During today, the price change of DEFLI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEFLI to USD was $ +0.0912416998.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEFLI to USD was $ +0.0246153723.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEFLI to USD was $ +0.00880391299317298.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0912416998
|+665.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0246153723
|+179.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00880391299317298
|+179.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of DEFLI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+141.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFli Networks provide cutting edge, passive radar based drone detection equipment to governments and businesses around the world. Through the use of NFT's we offer investors remote ownership of a specific device under a specific contract. Owners earn a direct share of contract revenue paid either in stablecoin or the FLI token. DeFli have coined this as "Crypto Funded Infrastructure" or "CFI" and consider it to be a "reverse DePIN" whereby the end-users are acquired before the network hardware is deployed.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FLI to AUD
A$0.0221995242
|1 FLI to GBP
￡0.0110997621
|1 FLI to EUR
€0.0132923077
|1 FLI to USD
$0.01370341
|1 FLI to MYR
RM0.0615283109
|1 FLI to TRY
₺0.4853747822
|1 FLI to JPY
¥2.1606166547
|1 FLI to RUB
₽1.3926775583
|1 FLI to INR
₹1.1810969079
|1 FLI to IDR
Rp224.6460296304
|1 FLI to PHP
₱0.80850119
|1 FLI to EGP
￡E.0.6924333073
|1 FLI to BRL
R$0.0838648692
|1 FLI to CAD
C$0.0197329104
|1 FLI to BDT
৳1.6715419518
|1 FLI to NGN
₦21.2454927958
|1 FLI to UAH
₴0.5793801748
|1 FLI to VES
Bs0.72628073
|1 FLI to PKR
Rs3.8159885827
|1 FLI to KZT
₸7.231289457
|1 FLI to THB
฿0.4752342588
|1 FLI to TWD
NT$0.4537199051
|1 FLI to CHF
Fr0.0124701031
|1 FLI to HKD
HK$0.1066125298
|1 FLI to MAD
.د.م0.1375822364