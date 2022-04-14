Defina Finance (FINA) Tokenomics
Defina Finance (FINA) Information
$FINA is BEP-20 governance and utility token for the Defina Metaverse ecosystem. There are multiple use cases for $FINA and it plays a very important role in both gaming and community governance.
Utility: Game Currency: Buying Mystery Boxes to mint your own heroes. Buying and Selling Hero NFTs in the secondary marketplace. Purchasing in-game assets such as consumables (Breakthrough Potions, Rebirth Crystals, Stamina Potions). Enhancing heroes by using Rebirth and Resonance. Staking in the PVP Mining Pools to increase yield.
Governance The Defina team is planning to adopt a governance system to allow Defina Finance to become a decentralized autonomous organization. $FINA will be the governance token for the community to do proposal votings. The Defina team will start with a centralized operation first, and gradually pivot to a decentralized project to ensure the project starts off strong.
Defi Rewards In order to increase the liquidity of $FINA on the decentralized exchange (DEX), a proportion of our reserved tokens will be rewarded to the liquidity providers.
Defina Finance (FINA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Defina Finance (FINA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Defina Finance (FINA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Defina Finance (FINA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FINA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FINA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FINA's tokenomics, explore FINA token's live price!
FINA Price Prediction
Want to know where FINA might be heading? Our FINA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.