Defigram Price (DFG)
The live price of Defigram (DFG) today is 1.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DFG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Defigram Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.80K USD
- Defigram price change within the day is -4.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DFG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DFG price information.
During today, the price change of Defigram to USD was $ -0.055995026916247.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Defigram to USD was $ -0.3354885720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Defigram to USD was $ -0.3891372960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Defigram to USD was $ -0.3401338290002604.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.055995026916247
|-4.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3354885720
|-27.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3891372960
|-31.38%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3401338290002604
|-21.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Defigram: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.04%
-4.32%
-9.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Defigram is an instant messaging social software based on the Telegram communication protocol. Users can make barrier-free links between Defigram and Telegram's communities, channels, and users. At the same time, a decentralized wallet service is provided, allowing users to seamlessly experience various defi products while communicating, which greatly improves communication efficiency and reduces communication costs. In line with the goal of serving defi ecology and users, Defigram will make every effort to build a high-quality defi community, provide updated and more complete defi information, and create more valuable usage scenarios for defi products. Features: 1. Have a large number of mainstream blockchain communities and user bases 2. Provide a safe and convenient decentralized wallet service 3. Greatly shorten the distance between defi projects and users (experience defi products directly in the project team) 4. Empower NFT and support NFT authentication for user avatars. Provide space for users to display NFT.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
