DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 33.01$ 33.01 $ 33.01 Lowest Price $ 20.1$ 20.1 $ 20.1 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +11.07% Price Change (7D) +11.07%

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) real-time price is $23.44. Over the past 24 hours, TXJP traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TXJP's all-time high price is $ 33.01, while its all-time low price is $ 20.1.

In terms of short-term performance, TXJP has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +11.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DeFiGeek Community Japan (TXJP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.92M$ 4.92M $ 4.92M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.92M$ 4.92M $ 4.92M Circulation Supply 210.00K 210.00K 210.00K Total Supply 210,000.0 210,000.0 210,000.0

The current Market Cap of DeFiGeek Community Japan is $ 4.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TXJP is 210.00K, with a total supply of 210000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.92M.