What is DeFi Franc (DCHF)

The Defi Franc (in short DCHF) is an overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to the value of one Swiss Franc. The decentralized borrowing protocol allows drawing 0% interest loans against ETH, wBTC and interest bearing assets (LP Tokens) used as collateral. The protocol offers capital efficiency borrowing thanks to a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. The DeFi Franc protocol is a friendly fork and further developed version of the Liquity protocol and their stablecoin LUSD. In comparison, the DCHF is pegged to the value of one Swiss Franc (CHF) instead of the USD, allows for more collateral types and is designed to support native leverage on cryptos and Yield Generating Assets. At any time the DCHF can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value of one CHF. Because the DCHF from the taken Loans are freshly minted, the DeFi Franc does not suffer from a rat’s tail like assets that went through coin-mixers. Therefore new DCHFs are fungible.

DeFi Franc (DCHF) Resource Official Website