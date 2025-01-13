DeFi Franc Price (DCHF)
The live price of DeFi Franc (DCHF) today is 0.831229 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCHF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFi Franc Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.42 USD
- DeFi Franc price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DCHF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DCHF price information.
During today, the price change of DeFi Franc to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DeFi Franc to USD was $ -0.1993387720.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DeFi Franc to USD was $ -0.2340507288.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DeFi Franc to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1993387720
|-23.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2340507288
|-28.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DeFi Franc: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Defi Franc (in short DCHF) is an overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to the value of one Swiss Franc. The decentralized borrowing protocol allows drawing 0% interest loans against ETH, wBTC and interest bearing assets (LP Tokens) used as collateral. The protocol offers capital efficiency borrowing thanks to a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. The DeFi Franc protocol is a friendly fork and further developed version of the Liquity protocol and their stablecoin LUSD. In comparison, the DCHF is pegged to the value of one Swiss Franc (CHF) instead of the USD, allows for more collateral types and is designed to support native leverage on cryptos and Yield Generating Assets. At any time the DCHF can be redeemed against the underlying collateral at face value of one CHF. Because the DCHF from the taken Loans are freshly minted, the DeFi Franc does not suffer from a rat’s tail like assets that went through coin-mixers. Therefore new DCHFs are fungible.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DCHF to AUD
A$1.34659098
|1 DCHF to GBP
￡0.67329549
|1 DCHF to EUR
€0.80629213
|1 DCHF to USD
$0.831229
|1 DCHF to MYR
RM3.73221821
|1 DCHF to TRY
₺29.45044347
|1 DCHF to JPY
¥131.18456078
|1 DCHF to RUB
₽84.66067365
|1 DCHF to INR
₹71.62700293
|1 DCHF to IDR
Rp13,626.70273776
|1 DCHF to PHP
₱49.042511
|1 DCHF to EGP
￡E.42.0601874
|1 DCHF to BRL
R$5.08712148
|1 DCHF to CAD
C$1.19696976
|1 DCHF to BDT
৳101.85048937
|1 DCHF to NGN
₦1,294.74722727
|1 DCHF to UAH
₴35.30229563
|1 DCHF to VES
Bs44.055137
|1 DCHF to PKR
Rs232.51137588
|1 DCHF to KZT
₸440.73424038
|1 DCHF to THB
฿28.87689546
|1 DCHF to TWD
NT$27.52199219
|1 DCHF to CHF
Fr0.75641839
|1 DCHF to HKD
HK$6.46696162
|1 DCHF to MAD
.د.م8.38710061