DEDPRZ Price (USA)
The live price of DEDPRZ (USA) today is 0.063084 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. USA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DEDPRZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 319.46 USD
- DEDPRZ price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 22.21M USD
Get real-time price updates of the USA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USA price information.
During today, the price change of DEDPRZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DEDPRZ to USD was $ -0.0169930190.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DEDPRZ to USD was $ -0.0113890402.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DEDPRZ to USD was $ -0.08419074103059607.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0169930190
|-26.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0113890402
|-18.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.08419074103059607
|-57.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of DEDPRZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-24.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DEDPRZ is an online casino that is looking to disrupt the Gamblefi space by building a community around a sustainable business. $USA is the primary utility token for the DEDPRZ ecosystem and will be used for staking NFTs, buybacks, burning, and rewarding community.
