DecentraBNB Price (DBNB)
The live price of DecentraBNB (DBNB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DecentraBNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 29.35 USD
- DecentraBNB price change within the day is -2.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DBNB price information.
During today, the price change of DecentraBNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DecentraBNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DecentraBNB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DecentraBNB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+26.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DecentraBNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.12%
-2.19%
-8.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Utilising blockchain technology to disrupt the current centralised modality, DecentraBNB's universal protocol aims to connect users directly with travel companies and individuals hosting their rentable properties on the dedicated application, while giving consumers full autonomy of their digital identity – allowing them to receive royalties for their content and data points. DecentraBnB Application is a peer-to-peer app that directly connects Hosts and Guests without the need of middlemen. With the best payment method via different types of Cryptocurrencies. For Hosts, it’s the best way to have some Crypto income and for Guests, it’s beneficial because it reduces the costs during a trip. DecentraBnB will provide a smart-contract-based protocol that connects all consumers and businesses in the travel industry on a decentralized travel ecosystem that incentivizes content creation, transactions, and consent-based sharing of user data. The DecentraBnB App will bring the value of the DecentraBnB Network to life. It is a dApp on the DecentraBnB protocol, using its open API and transparent data access. It also serves to upstart the ecosystem, by forging a content platform with a powerful incentive scheme, a zero-commission marketplace for business venues, and an advertising model that rewards users. The project is being led by Abdoulaye Diop AKA Majestic Drama who is in his day job a platinum selling music producer but also a Crypto influencer with over 100k supporters, he is followed and supported by the likes of Shytoshi from Shib and is well educated in the cypto world. Alongside him is Eric, again he has worked on many projects as Operations which have successfully reached 56M Marketcap and is now taking the lead dev position in writing the solidity contract for the project including an innovative whale defence function through dynamic tax functions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DBNB to AUD
A$--
|1 DBNB to GBP
￡--
|1 DBNB to EUR
€--
|1 DBNB to USD
$--
|1 DBNB to MYR
RM--
|1 DBNB to TRY
₺--
|1 DBNB to JPY
¥--
|1 DBNB to RUB
₽--
|1 DBNB to INR
₹--
|1 DBNB to IDR
Rp--
|1 DBNB to PHP
₱--
|1 DBNB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 DBNB to BRL
R$--
|1 DBNB to CAD
C$--
|1 DBNB to BDT
৳--
|1 DBNB to NGN
₦--
|1 DBNB to UAH
₴--
|1 DBNB to VES
Bs--
|1 DBNB to PKR
Rs--
|1 DBNB to KZT
₸--
|1 DBNB to THB
฿--
|1 DBNB to TWD
NT$--
|1 DBNB to CHF
Fr--
|1 DBNB to HKD
HK$--
|1 DBNB to MAD
.د.م--