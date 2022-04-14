DeathRoad (DRACE) Information

Deathroad aims to become a comprehensive gaming ecosystem built for next generation racers, who utilize racing skills to enjoy the real racing experience and to earn tradable valuable digital assets.

DeathRoad is a miniature city oriented to build towards a Metaverse. This is a paradise for players to freely create and build city according to their own ideas, a place that can provide all the features that players need such as Property, Rental car, Garage, etc.

In addition, in the city of Deathroad, players can also join other play areas to earn profits such as ""Battle mode"" - where players can use the unique feature - ""Race to Earn"" to earn more profit; or ""Marketplace"", where they can trade with other players.