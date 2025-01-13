DDAO Hunters Price (DDAO)
The live price of DDAO Hunters (DDAO) today is 0.02699849 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DDAO Hunters Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.50K USD
- DDAO Hunters price change within the day is +0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the DDAO to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of DDAO Hunters to USD was $ +0.00019547.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DDAO Hunters to USD was $ -0.0053334545.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DDAO Hunters to USD was $ -0.0060678377.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DDAO Hunters to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019547
|+0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0053334545
|-19.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0060678377
|-22.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DDAO Hunters: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.55%
+0.73%
-10.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"DeFi Hunters DAO powered by Pro Blockchain Media and nftindex.tech. It is built on six pillars: - Fund - NFT & META Fund - Game Guild - Yield Farming Fund - Accelerator Program - Academy The investment fund is DAO's primary area of focus. The goal is to invest in projects in the early stage (seed and private rounds). DDAO is the native utility token of the DeFi Hunters is a DAO used to access private Discord channels and as a fee for participation in all DAO investments."
