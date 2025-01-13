DComm Price (DCM)
The live price of DComm (DCM) today is 0.01988197 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DCM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DComm Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.37K USD
- DComm price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DComm to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DComm to USD was $ -0.0066491630.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DComm to USD was $ -0.0145449951.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DComm to USD was $ -0.04293535813098372.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0066491630
|-33.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0145449951
|-73.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04293535813098372
|-68.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of DComm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
-0.20%
+0.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DComm is an evm, smart contract blockchain protocol optimised for the tokenization of real world-assets and authentication of real-world asset data. This is achieved by implementing three chains across the platform, each running its own consensus, each independent, yet all functioning together as a platform. In addition, the blockchain is powered by a core layer that caters to the various components for the real-world asset tokenization and DeFi. $DCM is used as the primary means of authentication and representation of physical assets onboarded onto the DComm Blockchain. These tokens, backed by tangible assets, provide a bridge between the digital and physical realms, serving as certificates of ownership, reflecting the value and legitimacy of the underlying assets.
