DChef (DCHEFSOL) Information

DChef is a community-driven project inspired by the endless stream of cooking content flooding our feeds. It celebrates how food and beverages transcend borders, —all in a fun and memeable way. The ‘D’ in DChef is for the Degen streak inside of many of us, and the sphynx cat is not a fluffy chef but one that goes through the daily grind, with aspirations of being the most Degen Celebrity Chef on the planet with his own 5 star restaurant. The project aims to bring the community together across different restaurants around the world, connecting degens from all walks of life over some tasty food.