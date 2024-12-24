DASIA Price (DASIA)
The live price of DASIA (DASIA) today is 0.063826 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.43M USD. DASIA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DASIA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 456.49K USD
- DASIA price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.03M USD
During today, the price change of DASIA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DASIA to USD was $ +0.0007480981.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DASIA to USD was $ +0.0006374302.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DASIA to USD was $ -0.0003469541323108.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0007480981
|+1.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0006374302
|+1.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0003469541323108
|-0.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of DASIA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-0.00%
+0.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The DASIA project is about transforming the media buying landscape with the use of AI. Media buying landscape covers the whole value chain from targeting to content creation. The project’s mission is to create a sustainable Al media ecosystem, promoting responsible and ethical Al usage within the media industry. The project aims to address issues such as the dilemma of digital marketing, the complexity of marketing transmission paths, reduced return on investment in advertising, the difficulty in forming stable cyclical ecological relationships in marketing chains, difficulty in forecasting marketing in advance, challenges in ensuring data security, and improper distribution of interests among roles in the marketing chain.
|1 DASIA to AUD
A$0.1021216
|1 DASIA to GBP
￡0.05042254
|1 DASIA to EUR
€0.06127296
|1 DASIA to USD
$0.063826
|1 DASIA to MYR
RM0.28657874
|1 DASIA to TRY
₺2.2466752
|1 DASIA to JPY
¥10.02897938
|1 DASIA to RUB
₽6.46046772
|1 DASIA to INR
₹5.43031608
|1 DASIA to IDR
Rp1,029.45146878
|1 DASIA to PHP
₱3.73573578
|1 DASIA to EGP
￡E.3.26023208
|1 DASIA to BRL
R$0.39444468
|1 DASIA to CAD
C$0.09127118
|1 DASIA to BDT
৳7.63614264
|1 DASIA to NGN
₦98.80137148
|1 DASIA to UAH
₴2.68579808
|1 DASIA to VES
Bs3.255126
|1 DASIA to PKR
Rs17.80362444
|1 DASIA to KZT
₸33.32929894
|1 DASIA to THB
฿2.18731702
|1 DASIA to TWD
NT$2.0871102
|1 DASIA to CHF
Fr0.05680514
|1 DASIA to HKD
HK$0.49528976
|1 DASIA to MAD
.د.م0.64272782