Discover key insights into DarkFandom (DFAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
DarkFandom (DFAI) Information

DarkFandom is a platform designed to generate AI-powered parody accounts of existing X profiles. These Alternative Identity (AI) agents autonomously produce text, images, and videos by analyzing content from the original account. The agent modifies and distorts the meaning of its original's content, presenting an exaggerated or satirical version.

Users can create their first Alternative Identity agent on DarkFandom in three steps:

  1. Specify the X account to be parodied.
  2. Link a personal X account to enable its transformation into an AI agent.
  3. Launch the AI agent on X to begin generating content.

Official Website:
https://darkfandom.ai/

DarkFandom (DFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DarkFandom (DFAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.86K
$ 9.86K
Total Supply:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.88M
$ 999.88M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.86K
$ 9.86K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00254306
$ 0.00254306
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

DarkFandom (DFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DarkFandom (DFAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DFAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DFAI's tokenomics, explore DFAI token's live price!

DFAI Price Prediction

Want to know where DFAI might be heading? Our DFAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.