What is Dark Matter Defi (DMD)

Dark Matter DeFi (DMD) is a project our team created with the vision to bring NFT staking with a storyline to the world of DeFi farming. NFT's are everywhere but none really are born with an evolving storyline behind them and we aim to change that. Dark Matter employs its native token, DMD, in all aspects of its ecosystem, including governance. At launch, you are able to stake, pool, and earn DMD. Additional use cases are in development, featuring NFTs and more. As Dark Matter brings forward proven and known use cases, they will always be framed with a twist matching the needs of our community while reflecting our theme. Our focus is on heightening our users' experiences in a fun, and most importantly, profitable, venture.

Dark Matter Defi (DMD) Resource Official Website