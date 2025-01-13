Dark Energy Crystals Price (DEC)
The live price of Dark Energy Crystals (DEC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dark Energy Crystals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.35K USD
- Dark Energy Crystals price change within the day is +0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Dark Energy Crystals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dark Energy Crystals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dark Energy Crystals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dark Energy Crystals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+2.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Dark Energy Crystals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
+0.94%
-3.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dark Energy Crystals are the in-game currency token for Splinterlands.
