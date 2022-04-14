Dappad (APPA) Information

Dappad Launchpad, a connective link that bridges the gap between Layer 2 projects and early investors, boasts a versatile multichain capability. This unique feature empowers the Launchpad to facilitate token launches across various blockchain networks, enhancing accessibility for a diverse range of projects.

Through the introduction of an account abstraction model, Dappad Launchpad ensures streamlined user experiences, fostering more straightforward interactions without compromising on security. Our mission is to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly journey from project initiation to success. By supporting multichain functionality, we aim to cater to a broader spectrum of projects and investors, promoting success stories across different blockchain ecosystems.