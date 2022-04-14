Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics
Dappad (APPA) Information
Dappad Launchpad, a connective link that bridges the gap between Layer 2 projects and early investors, boasts a versatile multichain capability. This unique feature empowers the Launchpad to facilitate token launches across various blockchain networks, enhancing accessibility for a diverse range of projects.
Through the introduction of an account abstraction model, Dappad Launchpad ensures streamlined user experiences, fostering more straightforward interactions without compromising on security. Our mission is to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly journey from project initiation to success. By supporting multichain functionality, we aim to cater to a broader spectrum of projects and investors, promoting success stories across different blockchain ecosystems.
Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dappad (APPA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dappad (APPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of APPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many APPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
