Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics

Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Dappad (APPA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Dappad (APPA) Information

Dappad Launchpad, a connective link that bridges the gap between Layer 2 projects and early investors, boasts a versatile multichain capability. This unique feature empowers the Launchpad to facilitate token launches across various blockchain networks, enhancing accessibility for a diverse range of projects.

Through the introduction of an account abstraction model, Dappad Launchpad ensures streamlined user experiences, fostering more straightforward interactions without compromising on security. Our mission is to provide a seamless, secure, and user-friendly journey from project initiation to success. By supporting multichain functionality, we aim to cater to a broader spectrum of projects and investors, promoting success stories across different blockchain ecosystems.

Official Website:
https://dappad.app/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.dappad.app/

Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dappad (APPA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 400.00M
$ 400.00M$ 400.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 742.84K
$ 742.84K$ 742.84K
All-Time High:
$ 0.064567
$ 0.064567$ 0.064567
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00185711
$ 0.00185711$ 0.00185711

Dappad (APPA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Dappad (APPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of APPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many APPA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand APPA's tokenomics, explore APPA token's live price!

APPA Price Prediction

Want to know where APPA might be heading? Our APPA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.