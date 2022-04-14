DAOLaunch (DAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DAOLaunch (DAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DAOLaunch (DAL) Information DAOLaunch is to create an open and inclusive competitive environment for startup investment- the Decentralized Venture Capital concept.DAOLaunch offers retail investors preferential investment conditions depending on their investment performance recorded on the blockchain. Recorded investments are not editable, as all negotiations are all on-chain. DAOLaunch investors can brand themselves as Decentralized Venture Capitalists and much like traditional VCs, they can negotiate more favorable investment terms.DAOLaunch aims to change the structure of shady behind-closed-door investment deals to an open and more competitive deal structure that takes place on the blockchain. This will drastically shake up the startup industry. Official Website: https://daolaunch.net/ Whitepaper: https://docs.daolaunch.net/

DAOLaunch (DAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DAOLaunch (DAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 6.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.60K All-Time High: $ 11.49 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00259994

DAOLaunch (DAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DAOLaunch (DAL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

