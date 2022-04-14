Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics
Dank Frog (DANK) Information
Take Over (CTO), where the community took charge of the project to create something new and exciting in the crypto space. It is about collectibles. Meme coin based on legendary MLG Frog meme which main purpose is to be collected and hold. The $DANK project is a meme coin revolution fully powered by the community. It started as a Community Inspired by the viral power of frog memes and meme coins like $PEPE, $DANK aims to leverage humor, community spirit, and hype to become the next meme coin sensation on the Solana blockchain.
Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dank Frog (DANK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dank Frog (DANK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dank Frog (DANK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DANK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DANK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DANK's tokenomics, explore DANK token's live price!
DANK Price Prediction
Want to know where DANK might be heading? Our DANK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.