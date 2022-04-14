Dank Frog (DANK) Information

Take Over (CTO), where the community took charge of the project to create something new and exciting in the crypto space. It is about collectibles. Meme coin based on legendary MLG Frog meme which main purpose is to be collected and hold. The $DANK project is a meme coin revolution fully powered by the community. It started as a Community Inspired by the viral power of frog memes and meme coins like $PEPE, $DANK aims to leverage humor, community spirit, and hype to become the next meme coin sensation on the Solana blockchain.