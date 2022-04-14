Discover key insights into DANCE MEMECOIN (DANCE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

DANCE MEMECOIN (DANCE) Information

WELCOME to the PARTY! $DANCE is the CURRENCY of FUN and ENTERTAINMENT. DANCE is UNIVERSAL.

Put on your shutter glasses, dance, and let's have fun and earn when others have fun. DANCE MEMECOIN is the next BIG thing in CRYPTO on the SOLANA BLOCKCHAIN.

DANCE MEMECOIN plans to build CLUB 69 in the METAVERSE where you can be NAUGHTY or NICE with your VR HEADSET (development starts at $1 Billion market cap).

DANCE MEMECOIN is building the BIGGEST & COOLEST MEME MERCH & MUSIC that gives back to the COMMUNITY [ buy merch + play music = charity ]. MEME MUSIC is NOW AVAILABLE on all SOCIAL MEDIA + DIGITAL PLATFORMS [ 80+ TRACKS ].

DANCE MEMECOIN has 8 BILLION tokens ONE FOR EVERYONE with no TAXES and 10% of TOTAL SUPPLY is in the PARTY POT (the wealthy witch manages the party pot)

THE PARTY POT turns $DANCE into $USD to build a GROWTH FUND for more SUCCESS in both BULL or BEAR markets.

$DANCE is the life of the PARTY and CURRENCY in our ECOSYSTEM driving UTILITY, ADOPTION and HIGH VOLUME.

Let's shape the FUTURE of DANCE, FUN, CONNECTION & ENTERTAINMENT TOGETHER.

