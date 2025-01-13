DAII Price (DAII)
The live price of DAII (DAII) today is 0.984044 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. DAII to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DAII Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.29 USD
- DAII price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of DAII to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DAII to USD was $ -0.0107429067.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DAII to USD was $ +0.0191835441.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DAII to USD was $ +0.0005946600050966.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0107429067
|-1.09%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0191835441
|+1.95%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005946600050966
|+0.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of DAII: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAII is a stablecoin powered by BitStable and backed by Bitcoin ecosystem collateral assets.
