Dagknight Dog (DOGK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00259503$ 0.00259503 $ 0.00259503 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -2.72% Price Change (7D) -2.87% Price Change (7D) -2.87%

Dagknight Dog (DOGK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DOGK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DOGK's all-time high price is $ 0.00259503, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DOGK has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -2.72% over 24 hours, and -2.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dagknight Dog (DOGK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 161.66K$ 161.66K $ 161.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.66K$ 161.66K $ 161.66K Circulation Supply 2.27B 2.27B 2.27B Total Supply 2,267,821,956.0 2,267,821,956.0 2,267,821,956.0

The current Market Cap of Dagknight Dog is $ 161.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DOGK is 2.27B, with a total supply of 2267821956.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 161.66K.