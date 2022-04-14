Cypher AI (CYPHER) Tokenomics
Cypher AI (CYPHER) Information
CypherAl is reinventing how 3D assets are generated, shared, and owned. We provide a platform that allows creators to express their creativity, exhibit their work, and make value by converting their works into NFTs. This can be done with the help of boundless artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. CypherAi revolutionizes digital content creation and interaction using AI technology. It provides versatile utilities, such as:
Text-to-3D: Converts text descriptions into realistic 3D models for applications like product design and animation.
Text-to-Music: Generates unique music compositions based on text inputs.
Text-to-Program: Facilitates rapid code generation from text descriptions.
Text-to-NFT: Transforms ideas into unique digital assets for NFT markets.
Text-to-Metaverse: Creates virtual environments and elements from text inputs.
Text-to-Game: Develops game elements and narratives using text prompts.
Investors must purchase CypherAi tokens to access the platform, which also offers earning opportunities through AI-generated outputs. With Ethereum blockchain technology, CypherAi ensures security, transparency, and verifiable transactions, empowering creators globally and providing attractive investment opportunities.
Cypher AI (CYPHER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cypher AI (CYPHER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Cypher AI (CYPHER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher AI (CYPHER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CYPHER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CYPHER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CYPHER Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.