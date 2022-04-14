CyOp New Era (CYOP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CyOp New Era (CYOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CyOp New Era (CYOP) Information CyOp is a decentralized experiment merging AI and human governance to manage a crypto investment fund. Holders of the $CyOp token participate in a DAO that competes directly with an evolving AI trading bot, creating a gamified test of human vs. machine decision-making. The project includes staking, governance voting, and technical analysis tools, offering both utility and active community involvement. Official Website: https://www.cyop.ai/ Whitepaper: https://www.cyop.ai/Gridpaper.pdf

CyOp New Era (CYOP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CyOp New Era (CYOP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 412.51K Total Supply: $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 412.51K All-Time High: $ 0.411742 All-Time Low: $ 0.098797 Current Price: $ 0.412506

CyOp New Era (CYOP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CyOp New Era (CYOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYOP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYOP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CYOP Price Prediction Want to know where CYOP might be heading? Our CYOP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

