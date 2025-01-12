cYFI Price (CYFI)
The live price of cYFI (CYFI) today is 163.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cYFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- cYFI price change within the day is +1.26%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of cYFI to USD was $ +2.04.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cYFI to USD was $ -48.5566101220.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cYFI to USD was $ +47.1634580940.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cYFI to USD was $ +61.81701355571734.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +2.04
|+1.26%
|30 Days
|$ -48.5566101220
|-29.77%
|60 Days
|$ +47.1634580940
|+28.92%
|90 Days
|$ +61.81701355571734
|+61.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of cYFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
+1.26%
-9.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
