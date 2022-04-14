CVSHOTS (CVSHOT) Tokenomics
CVSHOTS (CVSHOT) Information
CVSHOTS was created to help job seekers and businesses network in meaningful ways. What began as a way to assist businesses owner in finding qualified applicants has evolved into a major online job marketplace that links millions of job seekers with businesses of all kinds. Our ecosystem is made for job seekers, business owners seeking employers, and freelancers. The current platform present for freelancers and job seekers is highly expensive. those platforms charge 20% income of the freelancers.
CVSHOTS (CVSHOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CVSHOTS (CVSHOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CVSHOTS (CVSHOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CVSHOTS (CVSHOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CVSHOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CVSHOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CVSHOT's tokenomics, explore CVSHOT token's live price!
CVSHOT Price Prediction
Want to know where CVSHOT might be heading? Our CVSHOT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.