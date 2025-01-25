Cute Asian Girl Price (CAG)
The live price of Cute Asian Girl (CAG) today is 0.00492245 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.92M USD. CAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cute Asian Girl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.61M USD
- Cute Asian Girl price change within the day is +24.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Cute Asian Girl to USD was $ +0.00096191.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cute Asian Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cute Asian Girl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cute Asian Girl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00096191
|+24.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cute Asian Girl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.19%
+24.29%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CAG is a meme coin that was created based on community demand and engagement. It stands out due to its strong focus on building and strengthening community partnerships between Zentry and Ronin. While initially a fun and light-hearted token, $CAG fosters a sense of unity within both ecosystems, offering users the opportunity to participate in community events, engage with others, and trade seamlessly across platforms.
|1 CAG to AUD
A$0.007777471
|1 CAG to GBP
￡0.00393796
|1 CAG to EUR
€0.0046763275
|1 CAG to USD
$0.00492245
|1 CAG to MYR
RM0.0215111065
|1 CAG to TRY
₺0.175436118
|1 CAG to JPY
¥0.7680498735
|1 CAG to RUB
₽0.4809725895
|1 CAG to INR
₹0.424216741
|1 CAG to IDR
Rp79.3943437235
|1 CAG to PHP
₱0.2867327125
|1 CAG to EGP
￡E.0.2473531125
|1 CAG to BRL
R$0.0290916795
|1 CAG to CAD
C$0.0070391035
|1 CAG to BDT
৳0.6004896755
|1 CAG to NGN
₦7.6673557935
|1 CAG to UAH
₴0.206349104
|1 CAG to VES
Bs0.2756572
|1 CAG to PKR
Rs1.3707546515
|1 CAG to KZT
₸2.5504690185
|1 CAG to THB
฿0.1651481975
|1 CAG to TWD
NT$0.161161013
|1 CAG to CHF
Fr0.004430205
|1 CAG to HKD
HK$0.038296661
|1 CAG to MAD
.د.م0.0490768265