Currency One USD (C1USD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Currency One USD (C1USD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Currency One USD (C1USD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Currency One USD (C1USD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.55B $ 2.55B $ 2.55B Total Supply: $ 2.55B $ 2.55B $ 2.55B Circulating Supply: $ 2.55B $ 2.55B $ 2.55B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.55B $ 2.55B $ 2.55B All-Time High: $ 1.084 $ 1.084 $ 1.084 All-Time Low: $ 0.963687 $ 0.963687 $ 0.963687 Current Price: $ 1.0 $ 1.0 $ 1.0 Learn more about Currency One USD (C1USD) price Buy C1USD Now!

Currency One USD (C1USD) Information Currency One USD (C1USD) is a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Kinesis Money Panama S.A. (“Kinesis Panama”). Every C1USD is backed by a 1:1 asset reserve. Kinesis Money Panama S.A. is the entity responsible for its issuance and management within the Kinesis ecosystem. C1USD is the first asset in the Currency One Suite of single-currency stablecoins. Currency One USD (C1USD) is a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Kinesis Money Panama S.A. (“Kinesis Panama”). Every C1USD is backed by a 1:1 asset reserve. Kinesis Money Panama S.A. is the entity responsible for its issuance and management within the Kinesis ecosystem. C1USD is the first asset in the Currency One Suite of single-currency stablecoins. Official Website: https://kinesis.money/c1usd/ Whitepaper: https://currency.one/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/C1USD-Whitepaper.pdf

Currency One USD (C1USD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Currency One USD (C1USD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of C1USD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many C1USD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand C1USD's tokenomics, explore C1USD token's live price!

C1USD Price Prediction Want to know where C1USD might be heading? Our C1USD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See C1USD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!