CSR Price (CSR)
The live price of CSR (CSR) today is 0.02161536 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CSR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CSR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.41K USD
- CSR price change within the day is +1.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CSR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CSR price information.
During today, the price change of CSR to USD was $ +0.00025556.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CSR to USD was $ +0.0019780842.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CSR to USD was $ +0.0166205215.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CSR to USD was $ +0.010124649637609118.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00025556
|+1.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019780842
|+9.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0166205215
|+76.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010124649637609118
|+88.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of CSR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.14%
+1.20%
+2.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CSR ""Plastic Credit"" is set to follow in the footsteps of the “Carbon Credit”. Distribution of CSR is directly connected to actual removal of plastic waste, by Corsair facilities presently in Thailand and later around the world. Plastic waste is a major global problem and CSR and Corsair bring a solution for this problem. Plastic waste is removed from the environment, including landfills and our oceans and converted into Advanced Bio-oil. Advanced Bio-oil can be used to produce environmentally friendlier fuels, such as gasoline, Diesel and Jet fuel, and perhaps more importantly new plastic products. In this way the plastic waste is now properly recycled similar to paper, glass and steel.
|1 CSR to AUD
A$0.0350168832
|1 CSR to GBP
￡0.0175084416
|1 CSR to EUR
€0.0209668992
|1 CSR to USD
$0.02161536
|1 CSR to MYR
RM0.0970529664
|1 CSR to TRY
₺0.7658322048
|1 CSR to JPY
¥3.4134976512
|1 CSR to RUB
₽2.2002274944
|1 CSR to INR
₹1.8630278784
|1 CSR to IDR
Rp354.3501072384
|1 CSR to PHP
₱1.2729285504
|1 CSR to EGP
￡E.1.0933049088
|1 CSR to BRL
R$0.1320698496
|1 CSR to CAD
C$0.0311261184
|1 CSR to BDT
৳2.6485300608
|1 CSR to NGN
₦33.616207872
|1 CSR to UAH
₴0.9180043392
|1 CSR to VES
Bs1.14561408
|1 CSR to PKR
Rs6.0462484992
|1 CSR to KZT
₸11.4608961792
|1 CSR to THB
฿0.75113376
|1 CSR to TWD
NT$0.7156845696
|1 CSR to CHF
Fr0.0196699776
|1 CSR to HKD
HK$0.1681675008
|1 CSR to MAD
.د.م0.2180989824