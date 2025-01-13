CryptoMines Reborn Price (CRUX)
The live price of CryptoMines Reborn (CRUX) today is 0.110456 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CryptoMines Reborn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 66.17 USD
- CryptoMines Reborn price change within the day is -0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of CryptoMines Reborn to USD was $ -0.0001823970696449.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoMines Reborn to USD was $ -0.0054964451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoMines Reborn to USD was $ +0.0143666032.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoMines Reborn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001823970696449
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0054964451
|-4.97%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0143666032
|+13.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CryptoMines Reborn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.46%
-0.16%
-2.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CryptoMines Reborn is an NFT game achieved with the effort and attention to detail necessary to provide its users with a long term NFT play-to-earn game, which will allow all players to have a fun and entertaining experience while improving their accounts and collections of hangars, workers, spaceships and fleets, in order to safely traverse our galaxies. The main goal of Reborn is the search for Dark Matter as a utilitarian material of our Metaverse, this will allow explorers to profit as they progress in their explorations, discoveries, and improve their strategies to obtain profits. CryptoMines Reborn aims to retake its claimed position as the best NFT play-to-earn game on the BNB Chain, as well as continue the legacy of 'Legacy' and host all the displaced workers to the SIKX19-02 Galaxy. The game will be released on the BNB Chain and is compatible with web3 wallets such as Metamask, which will be used to pay for transactions and expenses associated with the game. Metamask can be installed as a browser extension, or as an application on mobile devices. The assets are NFTs owned by the players, they are minted with the ERC-721 standard and can be exchanged with other players in our proprietary Marketplace.
